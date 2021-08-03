Cancel
Lima, OH

Young Professionals seeking volunteer help for Brad Paisley concert

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Lima Young Professionals are seeking volunteer help for the Brad Paisley concert at the Allen County Fair on Aug. 21. Help is needed from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Volunteers are needed to check ID’s, sell drink tickets and serve drinks during the concert. The volunteer opportunity is open to individuals over the age of 21. For more information, contact the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce at 419-222-6045.

