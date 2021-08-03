Young Professionals seeking volunteer help for Brad Paisley concert

LIMA — The Lima Young Professionals are seeking volunteer help for the Brad Paisley concert at the Allen County Fair on Aug. 21. Help is needed from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Volunteers are needed to check ID’s, sell drink tickets and serve drinks during the concert. The volunteer opportunity is open to individuals over the age of 21. For more information, contact the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce at 419-222-6045.