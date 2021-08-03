Lowry made the Raptors' golden era possible. His departure signals its end

Ask a group of Raptors fans what the Kyle Lowry statue outside Scotiabank Arena should look like, and you'll probably get a wide range of answers. Should it depict him standing in to take a charge? Lunging for a loose ball in traffic? Leveraging his lower-body strength to stymie a bigger player in the post? Using every millimeter of his 6-foot frame to offer a vertical contest and stop a fast-break layup? Frantically demanding the ball from a referee so he can inbound before the defense has a chance to get set? Stealthily snatching the ball from an unsuspecting big man who just rebounded it under the basket? Futilely pleading his case to the officials that he was fouled in the act of shooting? Trying to nutmeg George Hill with his entire body? Should there just be statues of various iconic Lowry poses scattered throughout Toronto, as the city did with all those moose that one time?