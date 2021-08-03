Cancel
Lima, OH

Van Wert woman dies in three-vehicle chain reaction

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — A Van Wert woman died Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle shortly after getting out of her car following a separate accident.

Linda Tuckerman, 75, of Van Wert, died at the scene of the accident near the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Cool Road, according to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio Department Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, around 10:19 p.m. Monday, Tuckerman backed her 2013 Chrysler 300 onto the wrong side of Lincoln Highway from Cool Road when a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Brian Pogan, 37, of Pandora, struck her vehicle. Tuckerman’s vehicle became disabled on the wrong side of the road, facing sideways.

A 2021 Ford Explorer, driven by David Regan, 26, of Lima, then struck Tuckerman, who had exited her vehicle, as well as her Chrysler 300. The impact of the second crash pushed Tuckerman’s vehicle into a trailer pulled by Pogan’s Traverse.

Regan suffered minor injuries but was not transported from the scene. Pogan and his passengers did not report any injuries.

Miller’s Auto responded and towed Tuckerman’s and Regan’s vehicles, while Able’s Towing towed Pogan’s vehicle. Assisting the highway patrol at the scene were Beaverdam Fire and EMS, Bluffton Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Miller’s Auto and Able’s Towing.

