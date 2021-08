DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed a conference in Dallas Wednesday, Mayor Eric Johnson said he hopes the governor is putting public health over politics when it comes to orders regarding COVID-19. Despite a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state and nation, Abbott said he has no plans for any statewide shutdowns or mask mandates. One of Abbott’s recent orders bans any mask mandates at public schools in Texas. The order has been in the spotlight recently due to students making their way back to school as summer vacations end. Dallas’ mayor spoke about...