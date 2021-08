KINGSPORT - Nygil Cusson, 18, of Kingsport, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Nygil was a 2020 graduate of Sullivan South High School. He had worked for O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and McDonald’s in Gray and was working at LPI in Elizabethton. Nygil was an avid outdoorsman and an expert mechanic. He loved adventure. Nygil had the best soul. He would help anyone.