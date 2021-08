SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday he pulled his children out of a summer day camp that did not require kids to wear masks, a violation of state policy that Newsom’s spokeswoman said he and his wife missed when reviewing communication from the camp. Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a press conference at Ross Hall at Veterans Park on July 14, 2021 in Bell Gardens, Calif. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) “The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday and after seeing this, removed the kids from the...