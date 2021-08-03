Cancel
Isaiah Rashad Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘The House Is Burning’

By Emily Blake
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
It’s been five years since Isaiah Rashad released his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade , and fans have seemingly been anxiously awaiting more. The Tennessee rapper’s The House Is Burning tops the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week leading up to the album’s release.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Olivia Rodrigo have also led.

In its first week on the chart, The House Is Burning eclipses Billie Eilish ’s Happier Than Ever, which has spent several weeks at Number One. A third July 30th release, Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s Paper Route Illuminati, rounds out the top three.

Other notable entrances include Harry Fraud and Dave East’s Hoffa and Tink’s Heat of the Moment. See the full chart below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – July 23rd through July 29th

  1. Isaiah Rashad, The House Is Burning (7/30/21) NEW
  2. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/21) +3
  3. Young Dolph, Paper Route Empire, Paper Route Illuminati (7/30/21) NEW
  4. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (10/15/21) +5
  5. Lorde, Solar Power (8/20/21) -3
  6. James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart (9/10/21) +18
  7. OhGeesy, Geezyworld (8/27/21) NEW
  8. Harry Fraud, Dave East, Hoffa (7/30/21) +14
  9. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu (9/3/21) +12
  10. $uicideboy$, Long Term Effects of Suffering (8/13/21) -6
  11. Busta929, Undisputed, Vol. 2 (7/30/21) NEW
  12. Tink, Heat of the Moment (7/30/21) NEW
  13. Prince, Welcome 2 America , (7/30/21) NEW
  14. YNW Melly, Just a Matter of Slime (7/30/21)  -7
  15. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 (9/3/21) -5
  16. The Killers, Pressure Machine (8/13/21) -1
  17. Dan + Shay, Good Things (8/13/21) -11
  18. Индаблэк, Скриптонит, Qurt, Плохие привычки (7/29/21) NEW
  19. Jo1, Stranger (Special Edition) EP (8/18/21) NEW
  20. Metallica, Various Artists – The Metallica Blacklist (9/10/21) NEW
  21. Bleachers, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (7/30/21) NEW
  22. Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days, (10/1/21) NEW
  23. Idolish7, The Policy – EP (8/4/21) NEW
  24. Sarkodie, No Pressure (7/30/21) NEW
  25. Unknown T, Adolescence (7/30/21) NEW

