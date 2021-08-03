Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Insiders Weigh In On Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit And Why Disney Allegedly Made The Black Widow Streaming Decision It Did

By Sean O'Connell
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All eyes in the film industry remain focused on the lawsuit Scarlett Johansson filed against The Walt Disney Co. claiming that the parent company caused Marvel Studios to breach a clause in her Black Widow contract. The problem arose when the latest Marvel blockbuster was placed on the streaming service Disney+ the same day that it arrived in theaters -- thereby affecting the box-office revenue potentially earned by the prequel. That becomes an issue for Johansson, who is claiming that her contract guaranteed her an exclusive theatrical release (potentially hitting revenue figures that would trigger bonuses for the actor/producer). But analysts also are weighing in to explain WHY Disney probably made this decision.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Black Widow#The Walt Disney Co#Warner Bros#Jungle Cruise#Access#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson Reacted After Being Told She'd Be One Of The Avengers To Die In Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is getting her time in the sun with the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Most would agree that the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is long overdue, but it’s mostly proving to have been well worth the wait. The film, however, is still somewhat bittersweet due to the fact that, in the present-day MCU, Romanoff is deceased. The fan reactions to Natasha’s death a few years back were visceral, to say the least. But Johansson is now reflecting on how she reacted when she learned that her character would be one the heroes to die in Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Disney criticised for ‘disgusting’ response after Scarlett Johansson sues studio over Black Widow release

Disney has been criticised for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the studio.Johansson has alleged that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus as well as in cinemas violated her contract.The actor’s lawsuit says that her compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, and had “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release would be a ‘theatrical release’.’It continues: “Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the Picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was...
CelebritiesIndiewire

Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit Makes Us Wonder Whether Movie Stars Have a Future

Just when it seemed like the summer movie season was winding down, here comes Scarlett Johansson to stir it up again. The actress made headlines this week when she filed a major lawsuit against Disney alleging that the studio’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters impacted its box office revenue, which cost her millions of dollars. Johansson’s specific deal with the studio is part of an old-world model facing serious pushback from the streaming era, where the absence or marginalization of box office revenue has yielded very different kinds of deals. There are very few movie stars with the stature of an Avenger who could lobby a case against Disney, but that itself is a distinctive aspect of this story: With IP driving the future of franchises more than famous faces, how can movie stars retain their currency?
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Humorously Calls Out Mark Ruffalo For Not Getting Group Avengers Tattoo

The Marvel family is a pretty tight-knit group. They almost have to be considering the amount of movies, televisions shows and other projects they’ve all participated in over the years. The original team of heroes, which consisted of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Mark Ruffalo (the Incredible Hulk), have been working together since the release of the first Avengers movie almost ten years ago. To commemorate their life-changing experience, the first Avengers decided to get matching Marvel-themed tattoos - well, all of them except for one.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reportedly ‘Angry and Embarrassed’ About ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

So it doesn’t seem like Black Widow 2 is going to happen anytime soon... Or at least it’s not going to star Scarlett Johansson. She’s suing Disney, claiming they breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time it was opening in theaters, allegedly costing her tens of millions of dollars that she would have been owed if the film had performed better on the big screen. (So far Black Widow has grossed about $320 million worldwide, on the very low end of what Marvel movies typically earn.) Disney’s response did not suggest they’re eager to settle; they said Johansson showed “callous disregard for the prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic” and claimed they “fully complied” with her contract.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
Moviesepicstream.com

Dave Bautista Says Disney Should Have Made Drax Movie Instead of Black Widow

Everyone is talking about Scarlett Johansson after she filed a lawsuit against Disney after the studio allegedly breached her contract for releasing Black Widow on its streaming service. Everyone including fellow Marvel star Dave Bautista, says the House of Mouse wouldn't have this trouble if they had chosen to work on a Drax the Destroyer movie instead.
MoviesNew York Post

Gerard Butler sues producers of 2013 film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ for $10M

Gerard Butler is suing the producers — including parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films — of his 2013 film “Olympus Has Fallen.”. Butler, 51, filed a lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation from the action film’s profits. According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars. The Scottish actor claims in the suit that they also did not report $8 million that went to its own studio executives.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Continues Making Waves In Hollywood As Terminator And TWD Producer Gale Anne Hurd Shares Her Own Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry is in an unprecedented place, with studios and theaters alike attempting to find a new normal. Blockbusters have started arriving in theaters, including Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for the movie’s release on Disney+, and that lawsuit continues making waves in Hollywood as Terminator and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her own thoughts.
Behind Viral Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Actress Look alike takes over TikTok!

A lady is going viral on TikTok because of her uncanny resemblance to Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson. Just final week, a consumer blew up on TikTok after followers realized she appeared scarily like Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Tranel saved getting feedback saying that she was Jennifer’s look-alike, so she uploaded a video the place she lip-synced to one of many actress’ strains from the hit comedy Friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy