Last week, the CDC came out with new recommendations regarding masks and the Delta variant surging across the country. Governor Cuomo announced that county governments will be responsible for mask mandates to help eliminate the spread of the Delta variant. So far, 33 of the 62 counties in New York State have hit the threshold recommended for individuals out in public, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask. That's according to current CDC data. That doesn't mean, however, that it's being enforced.