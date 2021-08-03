10 Questions with ... Jeetz
My real first name is Joe. And my longtime buddy Aaron used to give everyone goofy nicknames. For some reason he started calling me Jeetz. When I got offered an on-air gig at KISW, Ryan Castle looked at me and said ‘What are we going to call you. Joe is too boring.’ I wasn’t expected to be offered an on-air gig that day so I spent exactly zero minutes on what my radio name would be. I stuttered out ‘Ummmm….my buddy calls me Jeetz?’ Castle snapped his fingers and said ‘Jeetz. I like Jeetz. I can market that.’ I’ve been stuck with this name ever since.www.allaccess.com
