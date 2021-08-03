2021 OK Future Games Recap

We are just over a week out from the premier event of the summer with the Future Games and Junior Future Games beginning on July 28th at the pristine LakePoint Facility in Emerson, Georgia. We have worked over the last six months to assemble to best team possible to represent Nevada against the rest of the country. Not only will we be stacking up against the top players in the country during the gameplay portion, but each player will be compared directly to each player at the event by the leading technology in the game including, TrackMan, Blast Motion, Vizual Edge and Driveline, and now we will also be rolling out PitchAI which produces reliable, accurate and actionable insights into human movement or biomechanics.