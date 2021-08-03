2021 OK Future Games Recap
The 2021 Future Games has officially come to an end and today we take a look at the 15 players that represented Team Oklahoma. The roster was chalked full of players with high baseball skills and players that show a ton of projection for the future. The players were able to showcase their abilities in front of 330+ college coaches at LakePoint in Georgia and did a great job of representing the State of Oklahoma throughout the week. You can click on each players profile for a deeper dive into their statistics and metrics from throughout the week.www.prepbaseballreport.com
