2021 OK Future Games Recap

By Scott Hood
prepbaseballreport.com
 6 days ago

The 2021 Future Games has officially come to an end and today we take a look at the 15 players that represented Team Oklahoma. The roster was chalked full of players with high baseball skills and players that show a ton of projection for the future. The players were able to showcase their abilities in front of 330+ college coaches at LakePoint in Georgia and did a great job of representing the State of Oklahoma throughout the week. You can click on each players profile for a deeper dive into their statistics and metrics from throughout the week.

