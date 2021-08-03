Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 3 Teen Daughters Are So Gorgeous & Grown Up in These New Photos

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the cover story of September’s Vanity Fair magazine, but we think his three daughters stole the show with their stunning photo with their dad. Chance Combs, 15, from Sean’s relationship with Sarah Chapman, and twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, 14, from his long-term partnership with the late Kim Porter, are all grown up and almost ready to “inherit the keys to his kingdom in equal parts with his three sons,” Justin Dior Combs, 27, King Combs, 23, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 30.

Sean has built quite an impressive empire beyond his music career as a rapper and record producer. The Combs Enterprises portfolio includes Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits, AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame Agency, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV. And now, he’s making sure each of his children has a hand in keeping the legacy going.

A lot has changed for Combs after Porter passed away in 2018 and in his grief, he realized that he lost the woman who meant the most to him in his lif e — even though they weren’t dating at the time. “And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ’Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing—I would have had more time… I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain,” he explained.

With that seismic shift in his life, he’s making sure he’s raising strong young women, who are not only gorgeous, but they are business savvy. And they do have an opinion about dad and his dating life. According to Vanity Fair’s Tressie McMillan Cottom, they “want him to settle down and get out of these streets” — the hilarious truth spoken by three teen daughters. We have a feeling that no matter what Chance, D’Lila and Jessie set their minds to, they are going to be successful because Sean is guiding them every step of the way.

