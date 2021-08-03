Rabine to Pritzker: 'Stop bullying Illinois children into getting an experimental vaccine'
Republican candidate for governor Gary Rabine thinks it's past time that Gov. J.B. Pritzker put the will of the people first when it comes to COVID-19 and school guidelines. “Stop bullying Illinois children into getting an experimental vaccine,” Rabine recently posted on Facebook and Twitter. “I’m calling on JB Pritzker to immediately issue an executive order banning K-12 school districts, private schools and colleges in Illinois from mandating and requiring students to get a COVID vaccine.”willcountygazette.com
