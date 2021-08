Mental Health Awareness is something that has just now begun to gain consciousness on a national level and its something that many in East Texas continue to deal with. Thankfully, there are lots of folks in our area who are doing what they can to let folks know about the plight many feel when they think there's no other option than taking their own life. Several East Texas artists are bringing their talents together to bring awareness to the issue of suicide, a problem which struck close to home for one of the organizers and performers of this upcoming event.