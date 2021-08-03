Cancel
NFL

Browns LB Walker out with knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah back

Santa Maria Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Walker, one of Cleveland's biggest free agency acquisitions,...

santamariatimes.com

