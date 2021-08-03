Central Illinois Open: Preview
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the PBR Illinois staff will be hosting the Central Illinois Open at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal, and is open to players in all high school classes. For a closer look at the showcase details and the technologies we'll have on-site to assist our in-person evaluation for all in attendance, click here. For a complete look at those registered to attend this event, view the most up-to-date version of the roster by clicking here.www.prepbaseballreport.com
