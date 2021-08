The melancholy of a theater gone dark has plagued communities everywhere. For more than a year, this art form and its actors have had to sit silently and wait out their moment in the spotlight due to COVID-19. But the curtain will finally rise in Thompson Township, with two new performances by the Thompson Square Community Theater. “Mr. Toad’s Mad Adventures” will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Lake Erie College Royce Hall in Painesville and again at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Thompson United Methodist Church on the square in Thompson, said co-creator of the...