I Really Do Care. Shouldn’t You? The Glory and Heartbreak of Life is Strange

The machines of industry churn out so much product, often very worthy pieces of art can appear and disappear before the average consumer has a chance to fully absorb their existence. Here today, dissolved tomorrow. In our modern super-informed culture, it’s also possible that regular consumers of a given medium might be aware of massive earthshaking moments that the larger field of potential customers may never even hear of. People label themselves cineastes, music enthusiasts, or gamers and obsessively devour all information they can on their chosen pastime and know little to nothing of the other tectonic works happening in directly adjacent art forms. This is why practically everyone you know has at least heard of Avengers: Endgame, but you can count one hand the people who can tell you what Christopher Nolan’s Memento is about. Such is the way of video game content as much as any art form. Millions upon millions of dollars can be spent creating vast works of art in the video game world. While a richly produced music album may involve a few dozen workers in the process of recording, engineering, production, packaging, marketing and distribution, a modest size video game made on a real budget may take several years and several hundred workers. Code to write, art to draft, dialog to record, levels to render, a world to breathe life into…..