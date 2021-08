Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Proclaiming bitcoin (BTC) legal tender reflects El Salvador’s weakened governance and has raised tensions with international partners, including the United States, as well as jeopardized progress toward an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said major ratings agency Moody’s. They added that this means that risks associated with El Salvador's need to access sufficient external financing ahead of bond redemptions beginning in January 2023 have materially increased. Moody's downgraded the Government of El Salvador's long-term foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative.