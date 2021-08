As the U.S. continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the non-health burdens that's never seemingly let up, even as the virus itself has ebbed and flowed, is supply shortages. A shortage of shipping containers and the complexities of supply chains during the pandemic have resulted in heavy delays and shortages on everything from furniture to chlorine to shellfish over the course of the last year and a half. And now, some states are facing a shortage of one of the products Americans tend to lean on in times like this: alcohol.