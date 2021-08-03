Cancel
Michigan State

Packaging leader Amcor makes transformative gift to Michigan State University School of Packaging

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $10 million gift from Switzerland-based packaging innovator Amcor to the Michigan State University School of Packaging will establish an endowed faculty position focused on sustainability, and support renovations to the school of packaging building. The contribution is the largest corporate gift in history for the College of Agriculture & Natural Resources, home to the School of Packaging.

