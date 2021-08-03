Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

CDC: Huron one of six Michigan counties with highest COVID transmission rate

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents and visitors in Huron County should be masking up, regardless of their COVID vaccination status, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week the CDC released revised guidelines, which stated that even fully vaccinated people should begin wearing masks when they are in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Huron County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Tuscola County, MI
Government
Huron County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Alpena, MI
Tuscola County, MI
Health
Huron County, MI
Government
Huron County, MI
Health
County
Tuscola County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Legislature#Preparedness#Cdc#Covid#The Detroit Free Press#Republican#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 spread high in 71 Wisconsin counties, very high in 1

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are no counties where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is low or moderate. The state’s weekly update Wednesday said the transmission of COVID-19 is high in 71 out of 72 counties. The transmission rate is very high in Milwaukee County. This is based on the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people over the past two weeks (the burden) and the percent change in cases over the past week (the trajectory).
Indiana Statewamwamfm.com

No vaccination requirement for Indiana residents

Indiana is urging Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but won’t be making it a requirement. Coronavirus spread in Indiana is at its highest level since February, but just over half of eligible Hoosiers have gotten the vaccine. Holcomb says he’ll “shout from the rooftops” the importance of getting the shot. He notes the vaccine has prevented serious illness in all but a handful of cases, while there are all too many cases of people who’ve died or been gravely ill after refusing or mocking the vaccine.
Jackson County, WIwwisradio.com

JCPH: Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

Jackson County has entered a level of SUBSTANTIAL community transmission for COVID-19 over the past week. Officials at Jackson County Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control advise that everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation is in part due to high transmission rates of the delta variant, which spreads more rapidly and causes severe infection at higher rates than other strains of COVID-19. Public Health Officials say it’s crucial that we do our best to protect our vulnerable populations and those that are unable to get vaccinated. They continue by saying, “These prevention strategies are coming back into the picture because we have not yet reached a high enough population of vaccinated individuals; and Jackson County vaccination rates are not high enough to produce community-wide protection from the virus. This provides opportunities for the virus to mutate and spread at alarming rates.”
Michigan StateWNEM

More than 3,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan

There were more than 3,900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Friday. As of Aug. 6, there were a total of 910,500 confirmed cases with 19,950 deaths in Michigan. There were 3,962 new confirmed cases and three deaths since Tuesday. All three new deaths were identified during...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan in CDC's 'substantial spread' category for COVID-19

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is considered by the CDC in the “substantial spread” category for COVID-19. In a press briefing, Munson Healthcare's Dr. Christine Nefcy said Northern Michigan is at 69 cases per 100,000. She said the two-week average of new cases is 3.5%. The delta...
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Remote Michigan county might start search-and-rescue team

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan county that has become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts might create a search-and-rescue team in the Upper Peninsula. Keweenaw County is on the Keweenaw Peninsula, surrounded by Lake Superior. Two people stranded for hours on Porter's Island during a recent storm were rescued. Their inflatable boat was no match for high waves, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.
Healthkauainownews.com

Latest CDC Eviction Order Applies to All Major Counties in Hawaiʻi

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19, which applies to counties of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi and the City and County of Honolulu. The CDC’s Eviction Order only applies to “covered persons.”...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Several SE Michigan Counties Now at ‘Substantial’ Risk for COVID-19 as Cases Tick Up Once Again

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to rise, residents of several counties in Southeast Michigan are now at substantial risk for infection. Saginaw, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties are considered to be at substantial risk, while residents of Genesee and Lapeer Counties are only considered to be at moderate risk for infection.

Comments / 6

Community Policy