Ricardo Pepi faced a tough question during a monumental week in his career with FC Dallas. It was the tough question any 18-year-old star athlete would want to face. After becoming the youngest player in MLS history to record a hat trick Saturday against LA Galaxy, after getting named the MLS Player of the Week on Monday, the same day he received a five-year contract extension that theoretically (though perhaps not likely) could keep him with Dallas through 2026, how does he stay grounded?