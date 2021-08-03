Cancel
Economy

GUEST COMMENT: As good as it gets for the US economy

Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 4 days ago
The second quarter of 2021 will likely mark the peak year-over-year growth rate on several measures, and markets have begun to reflect this reality.

Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Economy
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Racial employment divide continues in recovering US economy

As vaccines help quell Covid-19 cases, millions of Americans have gone back to work -- but fewer Black and Hispanic workers are being rehired, entrenching persistent inequalities in the United States. Scholars blame the disparity on factors that push Black and Hispanic workers into jobs that pay less and often put them most at risk of contracting Covid-19.
Educationabc17news.com

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Expert comment on the US job report

Strong US job market data sharply increases the chances of an imminent reversal of the Fed’s monetary policy, contributing enormously to strengthening the Dollar, which could start a prolonged upward trend over the coming weeks and even months. 943K jobs were created in July after 938K (revised up from 850K)...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Small Businesses Add 91,000 Jobs to US Economy

In July 2021 private sector jobs increased by 330,000 with small businesses contributing 91,000 new jobs to that total. In small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, jobs grew by 54,000 in companies with 20-49 employees and by 37,000 in companies with 1-19 employees. ADP Small Business Report – July...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

This is what CFOs think about the US economy

CFOs and other key financial decision-makers are optimistic about the US economy, according to a survey. Labour availability and cost pressures are areas flagged as concerns though. Over a third of firms anticipated worker shortages to reduce revenue potential. CFOs and other financial decision-makers continue to be optimistic about U.S....
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Shrinking population can only hurt U.S., its economy

America’s population may be shrinking. That’s mostly because of covid, but it’s also part of longer-term trends in fertility that show no signs of abating. These trends, which are worldwide, have already caused major economic dislocation and are likely to continue to do so. First, some data. From 1936 to...
EconomyVoice of America

US: Economy Advanced 6.5% from April to June

WASHINGTON - The U.S. said Thursday that its economy, the world’s largest, advanced 6.5% in the April-to-June period, a slightly faster annualized pace than in the first three months of the year as the country steadily regains its footing from the economic devastation of the coronavirus. The size of the...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Delta variant could still lay economy low

The U.S. economic recovery is being threatened by the covid-19 delta variant. Increasing vaccination rates is the most important thing the U.S. can do to sustain the economy over the next few months. Beyond that, however, full recovery might require creating new vaccines against delta and other emerging variants. U.S....
IndustryArs Technica

The hydrogen economy is about to get weird

If you were paying attention at the start of this century, you might remember the phrase "hydrogen economy," which was shorthand for George W. Bush's single, abortive attempt to take climate change seriously. At the time, hydrogen was supposed to be a fuel for vehicular transport, an idea that still hasn't really caught on.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden's very good, not great economy

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Businessdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Another One On The Way?

It should come as no surprise that the stimulus check payments have definitely helped millions of Americans in this pandemic. The pandemic is still running strong- nearly 17 months after the economy took a nosedive. The newest variant of the virus- the Delta variant- has started increasing the case numbers amongst those that haven’t been vaccinated yet. Incidentally, this rise in numbers comes even when the economic conditions are slowly improving- which, unsurprisingly, will put a stop to the recovery.

