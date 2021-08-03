City's Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR)
Through the efforts of the City of Tallmadge Finance Department, Mollie Gilbride, Finance Director, is pleased to present the City’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR). The purpose of this community report is to provide residents and businesses with pertinent information regarding the City’s fiscal operations along with insight into the many projects and initiatives that were undertaken during the past year and those that are planned for the current year. This administration and staff consider it an honor to serve you. We believe this report enhances the level of accountability to you, our taxpayers.tallmadge-ohio.org
