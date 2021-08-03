Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Three Hawkeyes launch 'Walk-on Mentality' apparel line

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe walk-on program at the University of Iowa is one of the staples that has helped emerge Hawkeye football into the upper-echelon of Big Ten teams. Sean Considine, Bo Bower, Jack Koerner, Nick Easley, Jake Gervase, Dallas Clark, are among the Hawkeyes that came to Iowa City as a walk-on and developed into key players in Iowa's success in recent years.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Hawkeyes#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#The University Of Iowa#Walkonmentality Com#Hawkeyeinsider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

2021 Pac-12 Quarterback Rankings

The Pac-12 is usually home to standout quarterback play and some of college football’s top offenses. Expect that to hold true once again in 2021, as the conference features a couple of the nation’s top quarterbacks in USC’s Kedon Slovis and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels and plenty of high-powered attacks around the Pac-12. Additionally, the development of signal-callers like Washington’s Dylan Morris, Oregon’s Anthony Brown and Washington State’s Jayden de Laura should add to the overall depth of talent under center in this league.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Joey Galloway’s Comment

Ohio State football fans aren’t thrilled with what Joey Galloway said about the school’s rivalry with Michigan. The Buckeyes take their rivalry with the Wolverines extremely seriously. Ohio State players and coaches won’t even say the word “Michigan” – they’ll refer to the program as “That Team Up North.” There’s even a clock inside the facility counting down to The Game.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann on J.T. Tuimoloau Playing for Ohio State Basketball:

The door is open for J.T. Tuimoloau to play basketball at Ohio State, but he hasn't joined Chris Holtmann's squad yet. Asked about the possibility of Tuimoloau playing basketball for the Buckeyes on Tuesday, Holtmann said the door is open for Tuimoloau to join the team but that no final decision has been made on whether he will.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Why Quinn Ewers Becoming Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback At Some Point In 2021 Isn’t As Crazy As It Sounds

The idea, by most skeptics, has generally been deemed as somewhere between unlikely and preposterous. A high school senior who sat out a chunk of his junior year of football with an injury is going to enroll at Ohio State in the middle of preseason camp, practice for two or three weeks and compete to start at quarterback for a national championship contender?
NFL247Sports

Pro Football Network projects three Hawkeyes in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Iowa Hawkeyes football program had four players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the 2021 college football season on the horizon, multiple outlets have started to put together prospects that they believe will be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pro Football Network recently did that for all...
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Homefield just launched their Tennessee line and it’s spectacular

If you’re a Tennessee fan, this is a big day for you. In case you haven’t heard, Homefield apparel just launched their Tennessee clothing line today, and it’s truly spectacular. The Volunteers are the focus of their ‘Big New Saturday’ release today, joining Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin,...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Observations from Ohio State’s First Practice of Preseason Camp:

With 29 days to go until the Sept. 2 season opener at Minnesota, Ohio State returned to the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday for its first of 25 practices in preseason camp. Media members were welcomed back to the facility to watch the first six periods of the early morning practice, allowing us to get our first glimpse of the Buckeyes in on-field action since the spring game.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State QB Jack Miller comments on Buckeyes' close quarterback competition

Whoever is under center when Ohio State takes on Minnesota on Sept. 2 in the season-opener will have some pretty large shoes to fill. They will be replacing Justin Fields. Right now, the person who could be replacing Fields is not yet determined. It’s a three-man race to take that spot and certainly has dominated the Buckeyes’ fall camp discussion.
Louisiana State247Sports

Big in-state recruiting win for Billy Napier and Louisiana

Edgard (La.) West St. John linebacker Kailep Edwards tells 247Sports he has committed to Billy Napier and the University of Louisiana. Edwards offer list also included Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Tulane among others. “The Cajuns have been there from day one,” Edwards said. “The...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

3 biggest games for the Ohio State Football team in 2021

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to get around the block of Thayer Munford #75 during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) The Ohio State football team is ready to...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon State Fall Camp Position Preview: Linebacker

The countdown to fall camp is on. The Oregon State football team will start its preseason practice session on Friday, August 6th as the Beavers gear up for college football’s return to normalcy and a chance to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. As we draw within just a few days of camp, the players are preparing for the season by continuing their offseason workouts, the coaches are meeting to put together their plans, and at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing all of the position groups on the roster.
NFL247Sports

Storylines to follow in fall camp: Defense

The final step in preparation for the 2021 season will commence with fall camp this week. Wisconsin Badgers players and coaches will hit the field for an early one — an 8:30 a.m. start — on Friday. "In the spring, we see what kind of team we have," cornerback Faion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy