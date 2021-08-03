Cancel
Farmington Hills, MI

Off-duty border patrol agent uses bowling ball to save man from burning vehicle

Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty border control agent rescued a man from a burning car in Farmington Hills on Saturday night, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. At about 10 p.m. Saturday night, Border Patrol Agent John Leslie was traveling down Northwestern Highway south of 13 Mile Road when he noticed a burning vehicle on the side of the road. Leslie, a trained EMT, rushed to see whether anyone was injured, U.S. Customs said.

