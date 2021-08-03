Tips on how to keep pigeons away from your patio

Outdoor parties are the best, especially when you have the perfect setup for your patio. You’ve probably already got the best grills, seating area, and umbrellas for your guests to enjoy while they cook and relax in the sun or shade. But what about the cooler you need to keep your drinks icy cold? Or the side table to place said drinks on? Instead of buying two more items—which will certainly take up more space than needed—check out this 2-in-1 product that will kill two birds with one stone.