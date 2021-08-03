Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tips on how to keep pigeons away from your patio

FingerLakes1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePigeons are the subject of some very hot debates, all over the country, and indeed, the rest of the world, with some people loving them, while others hate them with a passion. Regardless of your opinion on pigeons, you probably won’t want to wake up with some squatting on your patio. This is why, in this article, we set out to share some prevention tips with you that’ll help you keep pigeons away from your patio, and your property in general.

fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Birds#Cat#New Journey Pest Control#Pestcontrolbird Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsBangor Daily News

Why you should let this creepy bug live in your house

This story was originally published in July 2018. What is fuzzy, striped, has 30 legs and is likely living quietly in basements around Maine?. No, this is not a set-up riddle for the next Stephen King novel or upcoming horror film. It’s very real and, according to one of Maine’s...
AnimalsSunderland Echo

Keep flies from entering your home with genius 1p coin, herbs and oil tricks

After months of rain the UK has finally been enjoying some much needed sunshine, with temperatures reaching a scorching 30C during this week’s heatwave. The heat may have died off a bit over the weekend, but the weather is still forecast to remain warm meaning more sweltering nights with the windows wide open can be expected.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Rose Township, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the best tips for keeping mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes are becoming an even bigger nuisance for Michiganders who have experienced significant wet weather events over the last several weeks. The flying insects lay eggs in standing water and wet environments, so all the moisture in Metro Detroit has provided them with ideal development sites. Luckily, entomologist Mark Vanderwerp...
Petsarcamax.com

Tips to keep your dog from starting a house fire

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 500,000 pets are affected annually by home fires, and nearly 1,000 of these fires are accidentally started by the pets themselves. To help prevent fires and keep our pets safe from this residential threat, the American Kennel Club offers the following...
Lifehacker

How to Stop Your Toilet Tank From Sweating

Along with all the fun in the sun and taking advantage of the extended evening daylight, summer also means sweat. Sure, sweating isn’t limited to June, July, and August, but when the temperatures climb, so too does the tendency to turn into a sweaty mess. And just because it’s natural,...
Petsarcamax.com

My Pet World: How to keep your pets safe when painting inside your home

We’re painting the inside of our home. We’ve got two birds. What kind of paint do you think we should use? Also, we’re going on vacation for a week. Would that be sufficient time away for the birds? – Dee, Sheridan, Michigan. Dear Dee,. Fumes from a freshly painted room...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This $15 Amazon Find Keeps Flying Pests Away from Your Food When Dining Outdoors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best things about summer is dining outside. Whether you chow down at a picnic table under a shady tree or dig in on your deck, food somehow tastes better in the great outdoors. But with all of the things we love about open-air meals — warm breezes! Starry skies! — comes a pesky problem: flies, mosquitos, and other bothersome fliers.
PetsHGTV

How to Keep Cats Off Counters

There’s no denying that domestic house cats have primal instincts. From jumping on surfaces or catching mice, to sharpening their claws or chasing laser pointers, they know just how to keep their lives exciting. However, when our furry feline friends make a habit of jumping onto countertops and tabletops, pet owners are pressured to draw the line.
Food & DrinksWashington Post

7 summer cooking tips to keep your kitchen cool

While I love summer — and all of the delicious squash, stone fruit, watermelon and other produce the season brings — I loathe the way my modest apartment kitchen turns into a makeshift sauna during these months, making me want to spend as little time as possible within its four walls.
Animalssuburbs101.com

How to Keep Flies Away from Food at Outdoor Party

Are you hosting an outdoor party? Are you looking for ways to keep flies away from food at your outdoor party? If you are hosting an outdoor party, the last thing you want are the buzzing flies at the buffet table and having to constantly shoo away the flies off the food. After all, you don’t want the flies to ruin appetites at your party! Below are ways to keep flies away from food at your outdoor party.
Home & GardenQuad Cities Onlines

Living Space: 10 items to toss from your garage in the next 30 minutes

If your garage has turned into the glorified dumping ground for anything that doesn’t fit in your house or that you’re just not quite ready to get rid of, it’s time to get a garbage bag and a donations box and tackle the task. Your garage is a great place to store cars, bikes, lawn tractors and garden tools — but it isn’t the place for broken-down tools, electronics or that hideous lime-green paint that you’re never going to use again. Here’s some help identifying the items that need to go, and a list of the most common garage offenders.
LifestylePhotofocus

Quick tips for keeping your photo gear safe at the beach

As we enter the heart of summer, you might find yourself spending more time at the beach. As photographers, we love to bring our gear with us everywhere we go. If you’re not careful, the beach can be a deadly place for your expensive camera and lenses. Below are a...
ShoppingPopular Mechanics

This 2-in-1 Cooler Table Will Save Space While Keeping Your Drinks Cold on the Patio

Outdoor parties are the best, especially when you have the perfect setup for your patio. You’ve probably already got the best grills, seating area, and umbrellas for your guests to enjoy while they cook and relax in the sun or shade. But what about the cooler you need to keep your drinks icy cold? Or the side table to place said drinks on? Instead of buying two more items—which will certainly take up more space than needed—check out this 2-in-1 product that will kill two birds with one stone.
Home & Gardenmyedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Keep unwanted summer guests away

Social distancing this summer may be a barrier for having visitors at your home. There are some guests, however, that you should never allow into your home — pests such as ants, roaches, rats and termites. Not only are pest infestations a nuisance, it’s critical to protect your family from disease due to food contamination and your property from damage caused by pests.
AnimalsPosted by
Racine County Eye

Tips for Keeping Your Horse Healthy and Strong

It doesn’t matter if your horse is a racehorse, workhorse, or a pet horse. You want them to have a long, fulfilling life. With proper care and love, your horse can live for 30 years or more! Part of a horse’s general health lies in their strength—their legs are the most important part of their body, and if they can’t support themselves, they may struggle. Follow these helpful tips for keeping your horse healthy and strong to ensure that your horse enjoys every moment of their life.
Animalsthespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Pigeons

Pigeons can be a serious nuisance. If you are experiencing a pigeon issue, it is likely some type of common pigeon, also known as rock doves or Columba livia, that is causing the problem. These birds vary in coloring but commonly have a grey body with black and white markings...

Comments / 2

Community Policy