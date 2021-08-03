Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Biggest Box Office Hits of the 2000s

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJ613_0bGcGHFR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k97tL_0bGcGHFR00 Indie movies sometimes hit it big. The offbeat 1999 flick “The Blair Witch Project,” which cost less than $500,000 to produce and had a cast nobody had ever heard of, brought in $258 million. Two years earlier, “The Full Monty,” a wry look at working class men in the north of England and their racy plan to make some money, had earned the same amount.

Films like these are the exception, though. Major production companies tend to prefer tried and true formulas to offbeat original projects that might make a buck -- but probably won’t. That’s why the top box office earners these days, the true blockbusters, tend to be sequels to previously successful properties (“Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) or extensions of popular franchises like “Star Wars” or the seemingly endless story lines from the Marvel universe. These are the best movie franchises to marathon from home .

Also potentially very successful, to be fair, are animated features which do tend to show some originality, like “Shrek,” “Cars,” and “Finding Nemo.” And, as 24/7 Tempo discovered when we assembled this list of the biggest box office hits of the 2000s, (comparatively) low-budget indies do sometimes surprise everyone and rake in major profits. See which movies that made the most money with the fewest dollars .

Click here to see the biggest box office hits of the 2000s

For example, No. 43 on the list had a budget of $5 million and realized $368 million worldwide. And way up in the No. 11 position, controversial actor-director Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of Christ,” which cost $30 million to make, has the distinction of being the highest-grossing independent film of all time, with a box office of $622 million.

To identify the biggest box office hits of the 2000’s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed box office data as of April 2021 from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services. Rankings are out of 4,230 movies for which data was available. Information on the cast and director(s) for each movie is from IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNpVY_0bGcGHFR00

50. Rush Hour 2 (2001)
> Domestic box office: $226.2 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #169 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, John Lone, Ziyi Zhang
> Director: Brett Ratner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzsIr_0bGcGHFR00

49. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
> Domestic box office: $227.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #167 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Matt Damon, Édgar Ramí­rez, Joan Allen, Julia Stiles
> Director: Paul Greengrass

ALSO READ: The Hardest Working Actors in Hollywood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U92ZQ_0bGcGHFR00

48. Hancock (2008)
> Domestic box office: $227.9 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #166 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, Jae Head
> Director: Peter Berg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dntl7_0bGcGHFR00

47. Signs (2002)
> Domestic box office: $228.0 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #165 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin, Abigail Breslin
> Director: M. Night Shyamalan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aABB1_0bGcGHFR00

46. Cast Away (2000)
> Domestic box office: $233.6 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #158 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Paul Sanchez, Lari White
> Director: Robert Zemeckis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4FqH_0bGcGHFR00

45. War of the Worlds (2005)
> Domestic box office: $234.3 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #155 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins, Miranda Otto
> Director: Steven Spielberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1FjC_0bGcGHFR00

44. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
> Domestic box office: $234.4 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #154 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen
> Director: Brett Ratner

ALSO READ: Movie Roles That Launched Hollywood’s Biggest Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfMj6_0bGcGHFR00

43. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
> Domestic box office: $241.4 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #145 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Michael Constantine, Christina Eleusiniotis
> Director: Joel Zwick

42. Bruce Almighty (2003)
> Domestic box office: $242.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #142 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Philip Baker Hall
> Director: Tom Shadyac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRxHT_0bGcGHFR00

41. Cars (2006)
> Domestic box office: $244.1 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #141 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Paul Newman, Larry the Cable Guy
> Directors: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Evpda_0bGcGHFR00

40. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
> Domestic box office: $249.8 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #137 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Griffiths
> Director: Alfonso Cuarón

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156KkT_0bGcGHFR00

39. Night at the Museum (2006)
> Domestic box office: $250.9 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #135 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Ricky Gervais
> Director: Shawn Levy

ALSO READ: 100 Best Movies of the Last 100 Years, According to Critics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHnix_0bGcGHFR00

38. The Blind Side (2009)
> Domestic box office: $256.0 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #130 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Jae Head
> Director: John Lee Hancock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9J7L_0bGcGHFR00

37. I Am Legend (2007)
> Domestic box office: $256.4 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #129 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield
> Director: Francis Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk86o_0bGcGHFR00

36. Star Trek (2009)
> Domestic box office: $257.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #128 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Leonard Nimoy
> Director: J.J. Abrams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFViM_0bGcGHFR00

35. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
> Domestic box office: $260.3 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #123 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Kelley, Jeffrey Tambor
> Director: Ron Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1Dlw_0bGcGHFR00

34. The Incredibles (2004)
> Domestic box office: $261.4 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #122 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter, Jason Lee
> Director: Brad Bird

ALSO READ: Biggest Box Office Hits Since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7p2c_0bGcGHFR00

33. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
> Domestic box office: $262.2 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #120 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Richard Harris
> Director: Chris Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnpTa_0bGcGHFR00

32. Shrek (2001)
> Domestic box office: $267.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #118 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow
> Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjQ6u_0bGcGHFR00

31. The Hangover (2009)
> Domestic box office: $277.3 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #112 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha, Ed Helms
> Director: Todd Phillips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chXKo_0bGcGHFR00

30. Meet the Fockers (2004)
> Domestic box office: $279.2 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #111 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo
> Director: Jay Roach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rRtt_0bGcGHFR00

29. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
> Domestic box office: $281.6 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #108 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
> Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

ALSO READ: 76 Movies With a Perfect Score from Critics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccQJq_0bGcGHFR00

28. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
> Domestic box office: $290.1 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #105 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mary Gibbs, Steve Buscemi
> Directors: Pete Docter, David Silverman, Lee Unkrich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06scn8_0bGcGHFR00

27. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
> Domestic box office: $290.2 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #104 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eric Sykes
> Director: Mike Newell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYelL_0bGcGHFR00

26. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
> Domestic box office: $291.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #102 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley, William Moseley, Skandar Keynes
> Director: Andrew Adamson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TxyB_0bGcGHFR00

25. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
> Domestic box office: $292.1 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #100 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Brendan Gleeson
> Director: David Yates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5Icz_0bGcGHFR00

24. Up (2009)
> Domestic box office: $293.0 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #97 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger, Christopher Plummer
> Director: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

ALSO READ: These Are the 32 Actors That Made Hollywood the Most Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QabZD_0bGcGHFR00

23. Twilight: New Moon (2009)
> Domestic box office: $296.6 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #95 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Christina Jastrzembska
> Director: Chris Weitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylut9_0bGcGHFR00

22. Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
> Domestic box office: $305.4 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #91 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley
> Director: Gore Verbinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVCFz_0bGcGHFR00

21. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
> Domestic box office: $309.4 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #88 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush
> Director: Gore Verbinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9WvD_0bGcGHFR00

20. Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
> Domestic box office: $310.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #87 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, Christopher Lee
> Director: George Lucas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8EEk_0bGcGHFR00

19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
> Domestic box office: $315.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #84 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean
> Director: Peter Jackson

ALSO READ: Biggest Worldwide Box Office Hits of the Last 20 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdqPZ_0bGcGHFR00

18. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
> Domestic box office: $317.1 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #82 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf, Karen Allen
> Director: Steven Spielberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f08er_0bGcGHFR00

17. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
> Domestic box office: $317.9 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #80 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith
> Director: Chris Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAX3s_0bGcGHFR00

16. Iron Man (2008)
> Domestic box office: $318.6 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #79 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges
> Director: Jon Favreau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjNIz_0bGcGHFR00

15. Transformers (2007)
> Domestic box office: $319.2 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #78 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson
> Director: Michael Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYWXY_0bGcGHFR00

14. Shrek the Third (2007)
> Domestic box office: $322.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #77 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Antonio Banderas
> Director: Chris Miller, Raman Hui

ALSO READ: The Hardest Working Actors in Hollywood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee18E_0bGcGHFR00

13. Spider-Man 3 (2007)
> Domestic box office: $336.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #65 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Topher Grace, Thomas Haden Church
> Director: Sam Raimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3meJ_0bGcGHFR00

12. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
> Domestic box office: $342.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #62 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom
> Director: Peter Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32K2it_0bGcGHFR00

11. The Passion of the Christ (2004)
> Domestic box office: $370.8 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #52 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Jim Caviezel, Monica Bellucci, Maia Morgenstern, Christo Jivkov
> Director: Mel Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWZgP_0bGcGHFR00

10. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
> Domestic box office: $373.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #51 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina, James Franco
> Director: Sam Raimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5AoJ_0bGcGHFR00

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
> Domestic box office: $377.8 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #50 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom
> Director: Peter Jackson

ALSO READ: Movie Roles That Launched Hollywood’s Biggest Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYv81_0bGcGHFR00

8. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
> Domestic box office: $380.3 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #49 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, Samuel L. Jackson
> Director: George Lucas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mjva_0bGcGHFR00

7. Finding Nemo (2003)
> Domestic box office: $380.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #48 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe
> Directors: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWNfn_0bGcGHFR00

6. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
> Domestic box office: $402.1 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #44 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson
> Director: Michael Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zU327_0bGcGHFR00

5. Spider-Man (2002)
> Domestic box office: $403.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #42 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco
> Director: Sam Raimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNavJ_0bGcGHFR00

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
> Domestic box office: $423.3 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #32 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport
> Director: Gore Verbinski

ALSO READ: 100 Best Movies of the Last 100 Years, According to Critics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaAbw_0bGcGHFR00

3. Shrek 2 (2004)
> Domestic box office: $441.2 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #27 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Julie Andrews
> Director: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j7Ud_0bGcGHFR00

2. The Dark Knight (2008)
> Domestic box office: $533.7 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #15 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine
> Director: Christopher Nolan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3LjG_0bGcGHFR00

1. Avatar (2009)
> Domestic box office: $760.5 million
> Box office rank out of all movies: #4 out of all movies in database
> Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez
> Director: James Cameron

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Gore Verbinski
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Ian Mckellen
Person
Peter Berg
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Tempo#Numbers#Nash Information Services#Amazon#Box#Charlize Theron#M Night Shyamalan 46
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesComicBook

Box Office: Old Wins Opening Weekend With $16.5 Million

M. Night Shyamalan's Old wins its opening weekend at the box office. The film beats the latest G.I. Joe, Marvel, and Space Jam films to rise to the top of the box office chart. In general, the box office is returning to the low numbers typical of the pandemic. Whether that's due to the prevalence of simultaneous home releases or the growing presence of COVID-19's delta variant remains a point of debate. Old will earn $16.5 million in its opening weekend, which is pretty distant from Black Widow's $80-million debut two weeks ago. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins lands in second place with $13.3 million. Despite the big opening, Black Widow suffered a big enough second-weekend drop to elicit a formal scolding from theater owners. The Marvel Studios film is in third place in its third weekend. Space Jam: A New Legacy is in fourth place, and F9 is in fifth.
MoviesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Did the Pandemic Kill the Box Office?

It's no secret: Movie ticket sales plummeted in 2020 as theaters closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing studios to delay movie releases. In some cases studios turned to on-demand streaming to get their movies out there and to start generating revenue. In this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Snake Eyes” Craps Out At Box-Office

“Snake Eyes” appears to have rolled a snake eyes for its studio. The new “G.I. Joe” installment fell decidedly short of expectations and collected $13.3 million in its first three days in North American theaters. Reviews were poor at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes and with a B- CinemaScore from audiences....
Movieslrmonline.com

Jungle Cruise Sails Into Lead at Theater Box Office

With Dwayne Johnson at the top of the ticket, his latest movie Disney’s Jungle Cruise takes the top spot at the box office with $34.2 million domestically at 4,310 theaters. Its global intake is more than $90 million globally that includes $27.6 million in the international box office and $30 million from Disney+ Premier Access.
Movieswhatzup.com

Johnson-Blunt adventure flick tops box office

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Disney’s new adventure film, Jungle Cruise. This past weekend was a doozy at the movies. Not because the box office was “back” — it very much is not back — but because there are a lot of promising movies to choose from. There...
Moviesmychamplainvalley.com

At the Box Office: ‘Lorelei’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, raves over Pablo Schreiber’s acting chops in this new drama. “… everything that he’s been in, he plays someone who’s very harsh, so this is a new role for him, and now this is all I want to see him in,” she says.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Wins at Box Office

Disney’s Jungle Cruise was number one at the box office for its opening weekend. Disney released figures for the weekend and celebrated its opening with a statement saying, “Jungle Cruise is the perfect summer adventure film, bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way that only Disney can. We remain focused on offering consumer choice during these unprecedented times, and it is clear that fans and families value the ability to make decisions on how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best-in-class storytelling.”
MoviesMovie City News

Uncle David’s House Of Box Office: Reboot

I haven’t written about weekly box office in a really long time. Even before the pandemic, it became an overwrought weekly exercise. But Disney has triggered me. I’m not even clear in my own head about what it is that so worries me about their behavior around Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Even when they announced the day-n-date Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) for these two titles, it didn’t bother me much, no matter how much I believe in theatrical as a financial choice by distributors. I saw two films, still in the window of COVID, allowing for an alternative revenue opportunity while still pushing out wide theatrical releases. Would this cannibalize the theatrical. Yes. But not to a huge degree, I thought.
Moviesworldofreel.com

The U.S. Box-Office is Plummeting

I haven’t posted any box-office numbers or thoughts since I left for Cannes nearly three weeks ago. A lot has happened since, but nothing too positive for the future of theatrical. Lebron James’ “Space jam: A New Legacy” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” both opened to subpar numbers and now...
MoviesBeach Beacon

New movie releases: Aug. 5, 2021

A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:. Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. Director: James Gunn. Rated: R.
MoviesTVOvermind

Several Theories On Why Old Bombed At The Box Office

This past summer, two-time Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan released Old, which is loosely based on the French language- Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. The film centers on a family relaxing on a secluded beach discovering that somehow the tropical place is causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. The latest M. Night Shyamalan picture finally dropped into theaters on July 23, 2021 and it opened at No. 1, topping Snake Eyes. The Problem? The film opened at a measly $16.5 million, Shyamalan’s lowest box office opening ever, topping 2006’s critically panned Lady in the Water, which had an $18.2 million opening.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Estimated Opening Box Office Revealed

The Suicide Squad's opening weekend box office has been revealed, and it's looking like James Gunn's version of the franchise will get off to a nice (if not modest) start. Industry projections track The Suicide Squad for a $30-40 million opening weekend, domestically. That may seem low for a major comic book movie if measuring by old box office metrics; but in the post-pandemic world, Warner Bros. is looking at Suicide Squad to do more than just generate ticket sales. It seems like this film's opening will be one of the more muddled and confusing ones of 2021, for a number of reasons...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Film Shorts // August 4-10, 2021

Escape From Mogadishu (NR) The title doesn’t sound like it belongs to a Korean film, but the movie dramatizes the real-life ordeal over two weeks of 1991 and 1992, when the country of Somalia collapsed into civil war and South Korean diplomats not only had to extract themselves from the war-torn nation but also North Korean embassy workers who had taken refuge with them. Director Ryoo Seung-wan (The Berlin File, Veteran) is an experienced hand with action thrillers, and he executes a dazzling tracking shot through four cars containing diplomats as they make a climactic dash through gunfire toward the Italian embassy. The message about the brotherhood between the two Koreas in the worst of times will necessarily mean more to audiences from there, but the director turns this into an effective thriller. Starring Kim Yoon-seok, Jo In-sung, Huh Joon-ho, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim So-jin, Jung Man–shik, and Kim Jae-hwa. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)
MoviesDaily Reflector

Movie Capsules

A QUIET PLACE PART II — Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Rated R.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Streaming 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on HBO Max in August 2021

For everything that’s wrong with HBO Max – and, make no mistake, there is plenty to complain about when it comes to Warner Bros’ trademark streaming service – they did get one thing right with it: they have an incredible library of content for the average moviegoer to sift through. From first-run Warner Bros movies to the Turner Classic Movies archives, from exclusive partnerships with Cartoon Network and Studio Ghibli to a robust array of HBO-licensed features, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into, even if there are plenty of competitors that would better scratch any one viewer’s more niche interests. Nevertheless, there’s plenty to dive into as you figure out what exactly it is that you gravitate towards.
Movies247tempo.com

These Are the James Bond Movies That Did Best at the Box Office

“Bond, James Bond.” One of the most memorable lines in cinematic history also ignited one of the most profitable movie franchises in filmdom. The 26 Bond films thus far released (a 27th, “No Time to Die,” will be released in early October) have amassed $7 billion in worldwide box office revenues, placing Bond number three among top-grossing movie franchises, behind the Marvel series and Star Wars. Several are among the biggest worldwide box office hits of the last 20 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy