Air Products Foundation, United Way to address hunger needs in the Lehigh Valley

When Laurie Hacket was recently volunteering at the Hispanic Center’s food pantry in Bethlehem, she saw a man who had been waiting outside for hours to receive a meal.

Because of COVID-19, there are allotted times for people to go into the Hispanic Center for food. But this man, had been waiting for awhile, showing the need for the food pantry, said Hacket, who is the director of community relations and philanthropy at Air Products.

That’s one of the reasons that Air Products is partnering with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to expand access to food in the area. Under the “Air Products Fresh Food Promise” initiative, the Air Products Foundation will provide fresh food to a family for a day every time United Way gets a new donor during their 2021-22 annual campaign.

United Way cites one in 10 people in the Lehigh Valley are left hungry and many in that category are unable to receive government aid because they do not meet the specific criteria. They also cite a top priority for families in Pennsylvania living paycheck to paycheck is having food on the table each day.

“We saw in the food pantry, the importance of restocking all the time because of the need,” Hackett said. “We’re just excited because what this opportunity does is just create more and more opportunity to help meet some of those really basic needs in the community.”

David Lewis, president of United Way Greater Lehigh Valley, said the annual campaign is the nonprofit’s primary source of revenue. They get a few other grants to help funding but 85% of the money United Way gives back to the community comes from the campaign. In a typical year, Lewis said they get around 18,000 donors, but last year they only got to around 14,000 because of the pandemic.

“Last year we raised $18.1 million and this year we’re going to raise even more,” Lewis said.

Some of their work includes providing food pantries and programs that serve meals to children. Long term projects like community gardens and nutrition education also address hunger. United Way’s services increased in demand throughout the pandemic.

The Fresh Food Promise runs through the Air Products Foundation.

“This Fresh Food Promise gives everyone a chance to be a part of the solutions,” Hackett said.

Air Products is calling upon individuals to donate to United Way.

Lewis said there are between 350 and 400 companies running campaigns in their workplace, typically held in the fall.

The Air Products Foundation and United Way have worked together for decades doing projects together.

“Somebody might say this is such a big problem, it’s affecting tens of hundreds of people right here in my community, how does my dollar, or my $5 or $10 make a difference? This is a way that you can know that you can donate $1 at the cash register … not only are you donating your dollar but you can also know that you just helped a family put food on their table that day,” said Laura McHugh Associate Vice President, Marketing and Communications for United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

They will also be talking about this at the Air Products stage at MusicFest and will be offering some special incentives. People who text to join will be entered to win tickets to see musician Sam Hunt.

All new donors to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley are eligible to participate in the program and can make a donation here or by texting “FRESH” to 40403.

Morning Call reporter Clare Fonstein can be reached at cfonstein@mcall.com