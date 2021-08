After tallying the votes from more than 10,000 electric boat enthusiasts all over the world and an international judging panel of e-boat experts, the second annual Gustave Trouvé Awards for Excellence in Electric Boats and Boating – ‘The Gussies’ – has announced Maid of the Mist’s all-electric, zero-emission vessels as a recipient of its 2021 Gustave Trouvé Award.