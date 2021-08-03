CBS News report shows how pervasive confusion is about “local SPCAs” and the ASPCA

Yesterday CBS News aired a story about the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) looking at the New York organization’s fundraising. The investigation shown on CBS This Morning brought light to the confusion that is so common, including among the network’s own anchors, as voiced by Gayle King, who acknowledged she’d also shared the mistaken assumption that the ASPCA is an umbrella organization for others around the country with SPCA in their names.