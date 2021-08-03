Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

CBS News report shows how pervasive confusion is about “local SPCAs” and the ASPCA

richmondspca.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday CBS News aired a story about the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) looking at the New York organization’s fundraising. The investigation shown on CBS This Morning brought light to the confusion that is so common, including among the network’s own anchors, as voiced by Gayle King, who acknowledged she’d also shared the mistaken assumption that the ASPCA is an umbrella organization for others around the country with SPCA in their names.

richmondspca.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Cbs News#Aspca#American#The Richmond Spca#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy