DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Spindletop Oil & Gas Co. (The Company) (OTC PINK:SPND) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to attempt to enhance shareholder value. Strategic alternatives may include a possible sale of all or a material portion of assets, either in one transaction or in a series of transactions, a merger of the Company or other form of business combination involving the Company and a third party, the purchase of additional assets or the outright sale of the Company or recapitalization of the Company.