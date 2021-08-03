Cancel
When delta strikes: Latest coronavirus surges grow faster, hit record heights in Louisiana, Florida

By Fenit Nirappil and Ashley Cusick
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Louisiana, which has seen new infections skyrocket to the highest point of the pandemic, the governor implemented a statewide indoor mask mandate as hospitals are again delaying elective surgeries and limiting visitors. In Florida, which has been reporting about a fifth of all new U.S. cases, at least 10 hospitals in the Jacksonville and Orlando areas have hit their all-time peaks in covid-19 admissions. Disney World, New Orleans and Las Vegas, destinations for tourists craving a return to normalcy, are mandating masks again.

