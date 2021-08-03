Cancel
Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus added to Artpark show

By Staff reports
Lockport Union-Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound will take part in the 2021 New Music in the Park series on Saturday in the Artpark Mainstage Theater. As a special addition to the evening of music, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus will now perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the adjacent Mainstage Theater terrace. Their show on Sunday was canceled due to the weather. Tickets for the original chorus concert are valid, and ticket holders will also be able to attend the JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound (AWS) concert in the adjacent Mainstage Theater at no additional charge. Conversely, ticket holders for the JP Jofre & AWS concert may also attend the choir performance at no additional charge. The JP Jofre & AWS concert will begin at 8 p.m.

