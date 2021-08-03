What To Expect From CVS Health Stock Post Q2 Results?

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Wednesday, Aug 4. We expect CVS Health. to likely post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations, primarily driven by Covid-19 vaccine administration. The company will also benefit from a recovery in its pharmacy management business. While we expect the company to navigate well in Q2 based on these factors, a rebound in total procedure volume will likely result in higher benefit costs, weighing on the overall earnings growth, in our view. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that CVS’ valuation is $92 per share, which is 12% above the current market price of around $82, implying CVS stock has more room for growth. Our interactive dashboard analysis on CVS Health’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.