God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good . . . Genesis 1:31 (ESV) I walked in the house after being gone for a few hours and let Ody, our puppy, out of his crate. He can hardly contain himself when he sees me. He runs between my legs, rubbing against me while his tail vigorously wags. He romps around the room and picks up his toys and brings them to me. His whole being exudes joy. He clearly delights in being with me.