Staar Surgical (STAA) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 89 to 95. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that shows how a stock's price performance over the trailing 52 weeks matches up against other publicly traded companies.