Niagara Pride-hosted backpack drive in progress

Again this year, Niagara Pride is collecting school supplies and backpacks on behalf of LGBTQ+ youths in need. The collection is ongoing through the month of August. The goal is to collect enough crucial supplies — notebooks, binders, pens, markers, face masks, facial tissue and hand sanitizer — to fill 150 backpacks. Niagara Pride will work with Gay Straight Alliance to distribute the backpacks at schools throughout the Western New York region.