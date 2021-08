Nicholas Hoult is set to star in Renfield, a new movie about Dracula's henchman, Deadline reports. In Bram Stoker's iconic gothic novel, R.M. Renfield is an inmate at an asylum – thought to be experiencing delusions, he was actually a servant of Dracula. The Lego Movie director Chris McKay is helming a modern-day retelling of the story based on an original story by Robert Kirkman, the comic book writer best known for co-creating The Walking Dead. Ryan Ridley, who's previously written for TV shows like Community and Rick and Morty, penned the movie's script, so we can expect plenty of laughs – and plenty of violence, too, according to Kirkman.