TorisFoodStory in Boston, Beverly and Beyond
You might spot Tori Gillern hunting down some street art, munching on a breakfast sando at Crave in Beverly, or tossing back a pile of pasta in the North End. This New York native mixes her Italian American family traditions with her marketing prowess to show off Boston’s food scene through her Instagram account @Torisfoodstory. Gillern took a detour from her noshing journey to dive into her favorite outdoor dining spots, share the scoop on her go-to pandemic takeout choices, and chat about her bonus bucket list dish (hint, it involves a buttery croissant and lots of maple).www.bostonchefs.com
