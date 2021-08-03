Spirit and other airlines limp through another day of schedule turmoil at Orlando’s airport

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-232 takes off at the Orlando International Airport in November 2020. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Spirit Airlines’ schedule troubles did not appear to ease Tuesday, with three-dozen arrivals and more than two-dozen departures from Orlando International Airport canceled.

The airline blames a combination of weather, staff shortages and system outages for throwing the budget airlines’ national and international scheduling into a tailspin during the weekend.

“Proactive” cancellation of flights at Spirit’s airports on Monday were meant to put the airline back on track.

“Spirit has implemented some proactive cancellations again today to reset our operations,” spokesperson Field Sutton said. “Most of our flights currently remain scheduled as planned.”

Of more than 70 scheduled departures from Orlando, three of four to San Juan, Puerto Rico, were canceled, as were all four departures to Newark, New Jersey and two of four to Detroit.

But not canceled and on time were all three flights to Fort Lauderdale, the airline’s home airport, and both flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

“These targeted changes are mainly focused in markets where travelers have multiple options for alternative flights,” Sutton said of the canceled flights.

Air travel has seen demand soar this summer. Transportation Security Administration statistics show the number of passengers screened at checkpoints nationwide has hovered around 2 million daily since the start of June, up from 1 million to 1.5 million during the spring.

At the same time, airlines downsized their workforces because of the pandemic and are struggling to resize.

Many airlines are managing to stick to their schedules. Delta scheduled 48 departures from Orlando Tuesday and had no cancellations.

United scheduled 35 departures and JetBlue scheduled 43, with neither airline canceling flights leaving Orlando.

But Southwest Airlines canceled seven of 103 departures Tuesday, while American canceled seven of 48 departures.

A Southwest spokesperson said Florida’s summer thunderstorms and more expected in the Denver area were behind the Orlando cancellations, which did not amount to a significant number relative to the volume of scheduled departures.

American Airlines said stormy weather in Texas and more storms expected in Florida Tuesday threw the carrier off-kilter.

“A prolonged severe weather event in the Dallas Fort-Worth area lasting from Sunday night into Monday morning brought sustained heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, microbursts and hail to our largest hub,” spokesperson Andrew W. Trull said. “The nine-hour weather event resulted in flight delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions. Since then, our team has been working around-the-clock to care for our customers and normalize our operation.”

Spirit’s website now prominently displays information for passengers whose flights are canceled.

Orlando’s airport reported that on Tuesday Spirit canceled 36 arrivals and 26 departures, potentially affecting more than 9,000 passengers.

Orlando International Airport is Spirit’s second busiest destination, trailing Fort Lauderdale.

Airports in other major cities are reporting hundreds to thousands of delayed or stranded Spirit passengers. The airline has more than 80 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

“We understand how frustrating it is for our guests when plans change unexpectedly,” Sutton said. “We’re working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our guests.”

This story has been updated with a response from American Airlines.

