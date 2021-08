BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been self-indulgent. These past few days my opens centered around me. My mind, some thought or an experience driving to practice. Well, those narcissistic admissions are done. I have no time (or words) to waste describing Day 6 of Browns training camp, also known as “Pads Prime.” Like a pounding gavel, Jadeveon Clowney commenced the first padded practice by popping tackle Jack Conklin and calmly moving him aside to wreck an early rep.