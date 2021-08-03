Magic sign free-agent center Robin Lopez; Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner also sign

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman introduces draft pick Jalen Suggs and draft pick Franz Wagner along with coach Jamahl Mosley on July 30, 2021. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Magic filled a big need at the center position and also added a veteran to go along with its youth movement with the signing of free-agent Robin Lopez, according to several reports, initiated by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 7-foot, 281-pound Lopez has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Magic.

This past season, Lopez averaged nine points and four rebounds a game in 71 games for the Washington Wizards. The 33-year-old Lopez, the twin brother of Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, has played 13 NBA seasons during which he has averaged about the same production throughout at nine points and five rebounds.

The Magic now have a veteran center to go with youngsters Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba, which likely means one of them will have to go. The Magic roster breakdown remains to be seen, but it’s not likely the team will carry three centers.

Free agency opened Monday with a frenzy of signings throughout the NBA.

The Magic are also likely looking to add a power forward in this free-agent market. The roster currently has just five forwards: injured Jonathan Isaac, whose status remains a question mark, as well as veteran James Ennis, Chuma Okeke, Ignas Brazdaikis and the just-drafted Franz Wagner.

Draft picks sign

The Magic also inked both of their draft picks Tuesday. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced the signings of Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga and Franz Wagner of Michigan. Per team policy, the terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Suggs (fifth overall) and Wagner (eighth overall) were both selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Rookie first-round draft pick salaries follow a wage scale and are based on what position each player is selected in the draft. First-round draft picks’ contracts are four years.

Suggs, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound combo guard, is set to make an estimated $25 million for the total value of his four-year deal, according to Sportrac .

Wagner, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, signed a contract worth an estimated total value of $19 million over four years.

Magic tip off summer league Monday

The Magic will begin play in the five-game NBA Summer League on Monday in Las Vegas. Orlando will play five games, beginning with a matchup with Golden State at 8 p.m. on Monday (PST, NBA TV). They will also play at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 against Cleveland (ESPN2), 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 against Boston (ESPN2) and 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 against Houston (NBATV). The fifth game date and opponent will be determined after the first four games.

Those who are traveling to Las Vegas and plan to attend summer league games can purchase tickets at the UNLV box office.

Magic release preseason schedule

The Magic have also released their preseason schedule, which is as follows:

Oct. 4: 7:30 p.m. @ Boston

7:30 p.m. @ Boston Oct. 6: 8 p.m. @ New Orleans

8 p.m. @ New Orleans Oct. 10: 6 p.m. vs. San Antonio

6 p.m. vs. San Antonio Oct. 13: 7 p.m. vs. Boston

For tickets, call 407-89-MAGIC or visit OrlandoMagic.com .

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays covers the Orlando Magic for the Sentinel.