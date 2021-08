It’s a good week for Carson Kelly fans, and not just because he made his return to the Diamondbacks line-up. As well as the City Connect bobblehead which FOCO is coming out with (and which Makakilo won in our contest a week ago), there is now an even more limited edition Kelly bobblehead available. For this morning, FOCO released the latest in their Arizona Diamondbacks Ambassador D-Back Bobblehead series. Turns out Carson is one of their ambassadors for the 2021 MLB Season and played a crucial role in the development of this bobblehead. Below is Kelly with the piece in question. He is the one on the left. :)