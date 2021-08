For all of you that can still belt the lyrics to "Mandy" without flinching, I come to you bearing some extremely important Jonas Brothers news: Joe Jonas's iconic long hair and giant emo bang from 2008 are back, baby — well, kind of. On August 2, Jonas posted a video to TikTok and Instagram of himself walking (nay, strutting) down the street with a wig that looks exactly like his old signature haircut. Naturally, he's flipping it over his shoulder just like he used to, and "S.O.S." is playing in the background for all of this.