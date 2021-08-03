5 Easy Mermaid Makeup Ideas for Halloween

We can still see J Lo rocking the silhouette on the red carpet with Diddy, Sophie Turner isn't a fan of their resurgence, and Teyana Taylor has been collecting them left and right. Whatever your take on low rise jeans, we're guessing you feel some type of way. While styles in the early 2000s might have been more fit and flare, we still define low-rise jeans as any slacks that sit at the hips below the belly button. Celebs and supermodels have lately been coordinating baggier jeans with going-out crop tops, such as corsets and bustiers, and sneakers, so as to keep it a touch casual. Ahead, we've rounded up 16 style stars who pull off the trend best in 2021, and may or may not inspire you to give it a go, too.