Marjorie “Lynn” Buttz, 66, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 1, 2021, in her home, with her daughter and cat by her side. She was born in New Castle, Aug. 31, 1954, to the late Donald and Imogene “Jean” (Kennedy) Allen. The family moved from Spiceland to Warsaw in 1970 with one dog, two cats, two parakeets, two turtles, a bowl of assorted fish, in the middle of a snow storm. She graduated from Warsaw High School in 1972.