Eviction Moratorium: How It Could Affect Millions and Where To Seek Additional Aid

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
The pandemic caused millions of lower- and middle-income workers to lose their jobs last year. To keep Americans in their homes, Congress passed a temporary eviction moratorium , which has been extended several times by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administrative action. The federal ban on evictions expired this past Saturday, nearly 11 months after the CDC put the moratorium in place.

Millions of Americans are now left unsure as to how they will pay rent or make back payments, The Washington Post reported, and the CDC is warning that evictions could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases among the newly homeless. The White House is now urging state and local governments to increase support and funding for landlords and tenants to ward off mass evictions.

If you live in a community that no longer has protections in place, it could be days or weeks before your landlord decides to take action. According to The Washington Post, the total amount of time may depend on how far behind you are on rent, the status of your local court system and your relationship with your landlord. Tenants of single-family homes financed by the federal government are still protected through September 30, according to a Thursday announcement from the Biden administration, The Washington Post reported.

If you’re in need of assistance, there are a number of resources you can turn to. One is a nonprofit housing counseling agency approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In addition, the Treasury Department has put a list together of Emergency Rental Assistance programs . The National Low Income Housing Coalition also has a list of more than 400 organizations giving out assistance .

Another option is to call 211, which will connect you to a specialist who can refer you to a local agency or organization to assist with housing needs.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Eviction Moratorium: How It Could Affect Millions and Where To Seek Additional Aid

