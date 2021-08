Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an opportunity to speak with NBC Sports' Peter King regarding is tenure in Motown. “I sit there and go, ‘Man, I wish I could’ve gotten it done,’” Stafford told King last week. “I mean, it would’ve been amazing to have a Super Bowl parade down Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Didn’t happen. Tough pill to swallow as a competitor and somebody who touches the ball on every single offensive play. You definitely look back and wish you’d done a few things different here or there in some games, that maybe change the outcomes of seasons.”